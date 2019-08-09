|
Caroline M. Kasuba. March 9, 1928 - August 6, 2019. It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline (Ky) Marie Kasuba on August 6, 2019 of congestive heart failure in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Francis Kasuba, her brother Albert and her son-in-law Fred Williams. She is survived by her brother John, sister Kathryn Smith and cousin Anne Kensek, by six daughters Jayne (Fred Williams) of Grosse Pointe Park, Lynne (Charles Ferris) of Occidental, California, Karen of Davis, California, Tina of Newberg, Oregon, Merri Kelley (Kevin) of San Diego, Tracy Zerr (Don) of Scappoose, Oregon and one son, Michael J. Kasuba (Fionna) of Macomb, six grandchildren Samantha Van Dyke (Jace), Alexandra McClintock (Stephen), Rachel Kelley, Evan, Aaron and Kate Kasuba, one great grandson, Finnigan Van Dyke and many nieces and nephews. Caroline was born in Twin Rocks, Pennsylvania to John and Levon Stossel. She graduated from Blacklick Township High School in 1946. She married Michael F. Kasuba of Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania at St. Charles Church (now St. Marks) on Nov. 20, 1948 in Twin Rocks. Caroline shared her love of life with everyone she encountered and always left an impression. She spent most of her adult life living in Michigan. She was a long time Mount Clemens resident who was involved in the community for many years. She led a very active social life surrounded by her large family and many friends. She had a lifelong love of learning and was an avid reader. Her other hobbies included history, politics, golfing, travel and collecting antiques. She spent her last remaining years in Grosse Pointe Woods living at The Rivers independent living facility and made many new friends in her time there. Her spirit will always continue to be a part of her family’s lives and memories. A memorial visitation for Caroline will take place on Thursday, August 15, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Caroline requested no funeral services. There will be a private burial in Mt. Clemens, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Caroline's memory may be made to The Helm, 158 Ridge Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, https://helmlife.org/, or Michigan Community VNA, 30800 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 1728, Bingham Farms, MI, 48025, https://www.vna.org/.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 11, 2019