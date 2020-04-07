The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Carolyn A. Held, age 94, of Clinton Township died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born on December 1, 1925 in Mount Clemens to the late Lester and Harriet Peltier Sams. Survived by children James (Brenda) Held, Steven Held, Linda (Thomas) Gyorke, and Elaine (William) Bozied, 12 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings Roy Sams, John (JoAnne) Sams, Cora Hilla, Edith Smith, and Peggy Reinacher. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years,William, son Robert Held, brother Roger Sams, and sister Dolores Martin. Private burial services have been entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main Street, Mt. Clemens. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020
