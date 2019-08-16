Home

Carolyn Jablonski


1944 - 2019
Carolyn Jablonski Obituary
Carolyn Ann Jablonski, 75, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward. Carolyn is survived by her children: Marianne (Steve) Bassett, Edward (Dina); grandchildren: Jarrett, Cole, Michael, Melissa; and her sister: Phyllis Labadie. Carolyn enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She especially loved family get-togethers and barbeques. Her favorite pastimes were doting over her family, daily conversations with her children, bowling, and tooling around town with her sister. Carolyn was a very generous and loving person. Private services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 18, 2019
