Kane, Carolyn (Manning) passed away at on February 7th, 2019. Carolyn was born in Trenton Michigan on April 4th, 1931 and was soon to celebrate her 88th birthday. Carolyn received a certificate as a Registered Nurse from Harper Hospital in 1951. On May 24, 1952 Carolyn was united in marriage with Peter Kane M.D. They had 5 children and were married for 57 years. Carolyn survived Peter by 10 years. Carolyn was a resident of Clinton Township for more than 60 years. She was active in the St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary and the Candy Stripers program designed to inspire high schoolers to careers in nursing. Carolyn served as Secretary and Vice President of the Chippewa Valley School Board from 1971 through 1975. In 1973, Carolyn returned to full time employment with a position as Campus Nurse at the newly opened Macomb Oakland Regional Center- assisting with group home placement of disabled and handicapped clients. In 1982 she went on to attain her Bachelor of Science in Human Services from the University of Detroit. Her pastimes included tennis, motorcycling, camping, watching Jeopardy, crossword puzzles and international travelling. Surviving are her 2 daughters Mary (Steve) Collier of Massachusetts and Paula (John) Locker of New Jersey; 2 sons Peter (Karen) Kane of Clinton Twp. and William (Laurie) Kane M.D. of California, and 7 grandchildren, Katy, Sarah, Lauren, Alanna, Emily, Dylan and Karla and 1 great grandchild Oliver Schreiber. Carolyn was predeceased by a daughter Laura Kane Tarr; her husband Peter V Kane and her parents Warren and Grace Manning. The family is planning a memorial celebration at a future date. Please check this website for updates as they become available. Arrangements entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. Contributions may be addressed to Bravo Programs of America on line at www.bravoprograms.org. Additional information on their website if you wish to send your donation in check form.