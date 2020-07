Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Carrie Leigh Brown-Weiss who passed away June 11, 2020. Loving Mother of Parker, Kallie and Shelby. Please join us to lay Carrie to rest at the Resurrection Cemetery 18201 Clinton River Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48038, Saturday, July 18th @ 2pm. Meet at the front of the cemetery at the main entrance.



