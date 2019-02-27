Carollo, Catherine "Katie" of St. Clair Shores passed away suddenly Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Paul Carollo. Loving mother of six children: Paul (Judy), Jim (Debbie), Stephen (Patti), Michael (Cory), Susan (Dennis) Krucker and Robert (Lynn). Cherished Grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Sister to Angela Rogers, Sister In-law to Grace Carollo-Cam and Mary Carollo, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Brothers in-law Gene Rogers, Frank Carollo, Pat Carollo, Richard Cam and sister in-law Ditha Carollo. Devoted friend to Pat Girgenti. Katie remained true to her strong faith in God all her life. She is admired for her love of family and friends and her loving kindness to all who knew her. Visitation will be at Grace Christian Church on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3 pm – 8 pm. Instate Saturday, March 2, 2019 9 am-10 am. Funeral Service at 10 am. Grace Christian Church, 33801 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights, MI. Donations in Katie’s memory may be made to: Vision Hope, 31700 Couchez, St. Clair Shores, MI. A charity for foster children which was dear to Katie’s heart. Arrangements entrusted to Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home with the funeral service being directed by Joseph Tabbi. Please share your memories at Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary