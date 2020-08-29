August 29, 2020. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Giorgio "George". Loving mother of Jerilyn (Keith) Hammer, George Zeolla and Gina Zeolla. Proud and loving grandmother of Jennifer (Scott) Harris, Ashley (Mark) McIntosh, Jacquelyn (Stephen) McNutt and great-grandmother of M.J., Chloe, Maddisyn, Maverick, Colton, Carson, Lincoln, Weston, and Crawford. Beloved sister of the late Vito (Billy) Palazzolo. Visitation Thursday from 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenehrr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile) Funeral Friday Instate 9am until time of 9:30am Mass at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal Dr. Eastpointe, MI 4802. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com