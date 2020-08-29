1/1
Catherine Reds "Katie" Zeolla
August 29, 2020. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Giorgio "George". Loving mother of Jerilyn (Keith) Hammer, George Zeolla and Gina Zeolla. Proud and loving grandmother of Jennifer (Scott) Harris, Ashley (Mark) McIntosh, Jacquelyn (Stephen) McNutt and great-grandmother of M.J., Chloe, Maddisyn, Maverick, Colton, Carson, Lincoln, Weston, and Crawford. Beloved sister of the late Vito (Billy) Palazzolo. Visitation Thursday from 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenehrr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile) Funeral Friday Instate 9am until time of 9:30am Mass at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal Dr. Eastpointe, MI 4802. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Lying in State
09:00 - 09:30 AM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
August 29, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
