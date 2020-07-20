1/1
Cecilia Mae Visnaw
Cecilia Mae Visnaw, 92 died Friday, July 17, 2020 of natural causes. She is survived by her dear twin sister Rita Ann Visnaw. She is predeceased by her mother Bertha and Father Henry Visnaw; brothers Roy and Merle; sisters Hazel, Leona. Dorothy and Liberty. Cecilia was a lifetime resident of St. Clair Shores and lifelong member of St. Gertrude Parish, Cecilia and Rita we operating room nurses for 40 years at Bon Secour Hospital in Grosse Pointe until retirement in 1989. They are well-known and loved at Bon Secour and continue to be remembered and honored even today for their generous and steadfast contributions to the religious sisters, doctors and nurses throughout the years. Cecelia and Rita were inseparable and were a great team, affectionately known as, “The Twins”, wherever they went. Cecilia is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews whom she loves and calls, “her kids”. Donations can be made in Cecilia’s honor to Our Lady of Hope’s St. Vincent de Paul. Visitation will be held at Kaul Funeral Home Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with an outdoor prayer service at 7:00 pm, at 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass will be held at, 12 Noon Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Parish 22412 Overlake Street, St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48080

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
