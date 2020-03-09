|
|
87, of Allenton, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born Sunday, July 24, 1932, in New Baltimore the daughter of the late John and Emily (Vanassche) Allemon. Her marriage to Herbert Marcath was Saturday, July 10, 1954. Herbert passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017. Cecilia enjoyed spending time in her greenhouse and took pride in watching her husband, Herb, pulling tractors. She enjoyed listening to polka music and especially enjoyed watching her grandkids grow. Her refrigerator door was always full of newspaper articles of their achievements. She is survived by fourteen children and their spouses, Herbert (Annette) of Casco, James (Connie) of St. Clair, Dennis (Marie) of Chesterfield, Thomas (Cindy) of Washington Township, Joyce (John) Sexton of Ray Township, June (Dave) Ameloot of Ray Township, Richard (Cheryl) of Roseville, Judy Hale of Washington Township, Larry (Laura) of Shelby, Joan (Jim) Jenuwine of Armada, Jean (Fred) Werth of Orion, Steven (Lynn) of Richmond, Ann (Michael) Walsh of Berlin, and Alton (Donna) of Armada; 29 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. The family honors the memory of Cecilia and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with a rosary devotion at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joseph Mallia, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in West Berlin Cemetery, Berlin Twp. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”. For information and Guest Book visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 10, 2020