|
|
RISLEY, CHARLES E., age 84, passed away on June 18, 2019. Chuck is survived by his three children Cynthia Bechill, Lawrence (Debra) Risley, and Carrie (Dave) Conklin; ten grandchildren Suzanne (Aaron) Hickman, Lynn (Brian) Dujardin, Shannon (Steve) Lyons, Erin (Lance) Laquiere, William (Laura) Bechill IV, Ashley (Sean) Justman, Krissy (Joe) Bush, Michael Risley, Kim Risley, and David Conklin, Jr.; twelve Great Grandchildren: Kyle and Brandon Maxson, Andrew, Lauren, and Kaitlin Kerr, Adam Hickman, Kyleigh and Alaina Dujardin, Billy (V), Paul and Emma Bechill and Laken Laquiere; and two brothers Robert (Cindy) Risley and David (Debbie) Risley both of Florida. Charles was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, parents Frank and Elizabeth, brother Frank Risley of Montana, and son-in-law William A. Bechill III. Visitation will be held at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48038 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-8 PM, with a funeral service at 7 PM. A graveside service will take place Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:15 AM at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Twp, MI 48038. Memorial contributions may be directed to the MS Society or . Online memories and condolences may be made at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 21, 2019