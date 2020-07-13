Mr. Charles Edward Liederman, 88 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly at his home on July 11, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 29, 1932 to the late, Charles and Kathleen (Boeticher) Liederman. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Charles married his wife, Leatha (Dolan) Liederman in Roseville, Michigan on May 26, 1962 and together the couple celebrated 58 years of marriage before his passing. Formerly of Chesterfield Township, they have resided in Atlanta for 20+ years. Charles was a longtime bowler and played on numerous bowling leagues over the years. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including horseshoes, playing cards, lottery scratch off tickets, fishing, and hunting. Above everything he enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his family. Charles will be deeply missed. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Leatha Liederman of Atlanta; children, Charles (Kimberly) Liederman of Shelby Township; Kathleen (Richard) Nadolski of Kimball Township; Kurt (Kristi) Liederman of Fair Haven; Keith (Elizabeth) Liederman of Bend, Oregon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray (Jackie) Thornlow of Indian River; and Kenneth Liederman of Roseville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Kathleen Liederman. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family has chosen to remember Charles privately at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com