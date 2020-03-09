The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
March 9, 2020 Age: 86 Beloved husband of the late Lois. Loving father of Marc (Judy) Flemming, James (Marcy) Flemming and Kevin (April) Flemming. Proud grandfather of Andrew Flemming, Jessica (Tom) Paulsen, Melissa (Mike) Colucci, Daniel (Stacy) Flemming, Jordyn Flemming and Joelle Flemming. Dear brother of Mary (Wes) Holm and the late Michael Flemming. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 PM with a 7 PM Funeral Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 10, 2020
