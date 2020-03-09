|
|
March 9, 2020 Age: 86 Beloved husband of the late Lois. Loving father of Marc (Judy) Flemming, James (Marcy) Flemming and Kevin (April) Flemming. Proud grandfather of Andrew Flemming, Jessica (Tom) Paulsen, Melissa (Mike) Colucci, Daniel (Stacy) Flemming, Jordyn Flemming and Joelle Flemming. Dear brother of Mary (Wes) Holm and the late Michael Flemming. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 PM with a 7 PM Funeral Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 10, 2020