In Loving Memory of Dr. Charles Francis Kelly D.C. In every lifetime there are people that stand out above the crowd. Dr. Charles Francis Kelly D.C. was that man. A soft-spoken man, when he spoke you listened. A brilliant man, whose knowledge was never ending, a gentle man whose hands and mind designed, built, taught, healed, and helped so many. He is survived by his wife Gloria and four children Jeanne Thomas (Derrick), Donna Lucaora (John), Paul Kelly (Ann), Jason Kelly (Jenna). Loving Grandfather of Jordan, Justin, Kelly, Brendan, Alexa, Megan, Jack and loving Great Grandfather to Rachel. Son to Frank John Sabat and Judith Bordignon, brother to Margaret Alonzo, Uncle to Shirley Cusatis, and Judy McNeill. As a farmer, father, husband, Physicist, Engineer, Shipbuilder, Pilot, and Doctor he used his talents to create, teach, and help. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts, expressions of condolences, and memories in honor of Dr. Charles F. Kelly D.C. can be sent to Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home in Madison Heights, MI. There will be a funeral mass ceremony at St. Louise de Marillac in Warren, MI at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



