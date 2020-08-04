1/1
Charles H. Sturgess Jr.
Charles H. Sturgess Jr., 65, of DeLand, Florida, passed away on July 29, 2020, surrounded by his daughter Danielle and sister Beth Ann. He was born to Charles and Jacquelyn Sturgess, on January 3, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri. Charles is survived by his daughter Danielle (John) Aronson, brother Ted, sister Shirley, sister Beth Ann, grandson John and granddaughter Pelagia. He is predeceased by his son Charles H. Sturgess III, and parents Charles and Jacquelyn Sturgess. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children may be made in Charles’ honor online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
