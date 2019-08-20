|
Charles Henry O’Grady, age 92, of Rochester Hills, Michigan passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Charles was born February 18, 1927 in Roseville, Michigan. He graduated from Mount Clemens High School, where he played the saxophone and clarinet in the school’s dance band. He attended Notre Dame College and was a member of the university’s marching band. Charles served as an officer in the United States Naval Reserves for 12 years. He earned his Master’s Degree at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he also taught. Charles eventually moved to Mount Clemens and joined his father at O’Grady Tool Company. Charles served as the company’s President until his retirement in 2000. His passion was golf and he also enjoyed skiing and hunting. He was a member of Lost Lake Wood Club for more than six decades and served on its board of directors for several years. Charles was a long-time City Commissioner on the Mount Clemens City Commission and a member of Mount Clemens Rotary Club for more than 60 years. He is survived by his wife Carol (Cronin) O’Grady, son Charles P. O’Grady (Rene), daughter Robin Lynne O’Grady, sister Marilyn (O’Grady) Dobson, grandsons, Ryan O’Grady, Patrick O’Grady and Alex Snook, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his first wife of more than 50 years, Phyllis (Johnson) O’Grady, his parents Patrick and Dorothy O’Grady and granddaughter Caprice Renee Wagner. Visitation will be held in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. (instate 10 a.m.) at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 E. 14 Mile Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009. Private burial will be at Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery East, Clinton Township, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LACASA, a nonprofit organization that helps local victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault at LACASA, 2895 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI 48843 or visit lacasacenter.org Share memories with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 21, 2019