Charles Landorf

November 11, 1948 - August 22, 2020 Charles passed away peacefully this past Saturday. He was a loving husband, who on Aug 16 celebrated 51 years of marriage. Charlie is survived by his devoted wife Francine (Buchs) Landorf, and his sister Janet Dearbin, and preceded by his brother in law Christopher Buchs. “Uncle Charlie” was loved by his many nieces, nephews, friends, golf and bingo bunnies. Visitation will be held at Faulmann & Walsh in Fraser, MI on Fri, Aug 28 from 2p-4p, & 6p-8p. Service will be held Sat, Aug 29 at Resurrection Cemetery at 10am.



