Charles M. Beck, age 83 of St. Clair Shores, passed away July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose for 60 years. Loving father of Marianne (Marty) Sabo, Deborah (the late Mark) Wylin and Charles (April); dear grandfather of Stephanie, Nicole, Leann (Michael), Joshua, Aaron, Kelcie, Nicholas and Madison; proudest great grandfather of Zara. Charles is survived by siblings Joseph (Elaine), Thomas, Rick (Sue) and many other loving family members. He is predeceased in death by his parents Joseph and Mary and siblings Elizabeth, Michael and Daniel. Charles proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the casino. He has had the opportunity to travel to all 50 states and see the beauty that each state offers. A private family service has been scheduled and is under the care of Kaul Funeral Home St. Clair Shores. Please share a memory of Charles:



