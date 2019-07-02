|
Charles Myers, age 86, passed away Thursday, June 27. He was the beloved husband of Jane for 38 years, and the loving father of Judith Ann and grandfather of Grace. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps during the Korean War, and a graduate of the University of Michigan. Charles worked as an independent insurance agent for over 50 years. Much of his life he volunteered with organizations to improve people’s lives. In addition to being a 50+ years member of Rotary, Charlie volunteered, for over 25 years, with the National Ski Patrol at the Otsego Ski Club at the Hidden Valley resort in Gaylord, Michigan. He contributed time and energy to World Medical Relief, an organization that gathered medical supplies for the needy in other countries. In later years Charles continued his love of art, joining an accomplished painting group, the “Art Connection”. Members plied their craft at the Anton Art Center in Mt. Clemens and other venues. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial arrangements can be found at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 7, 2019