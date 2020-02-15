|
|
Charles “Chuck” Noel Perry, formerly of Macomb County, and for the past 29 years of Benzie County, died February 12, 2020. Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 21201 East 13 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will take place in the Blaine Township Cemetery, in Arcadia, in the spring. Visitation will be held from 12-3 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, 1132 Main Street, Frankfort. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Frankfort Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 16, 2020