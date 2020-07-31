Charles Pomaville, age 73, was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on September 20, 1946 and passed away on July 30, 2020. Loving father to Donna Warren, Christopher Warren, and David (Lisa) Warren. Treasured grandfather to 4 grandchildren. Beloved brother to William Pomaville, Shirley (Howard) Miller, and Mildred Curd. Dearest Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Dawn Warren, twin sister Charlene Pomaville, sisters Charlotte Kleist and Sharon Pomaville, brothers Alex Pomaville, Floyd Pomaville, Max Pomaville, Walter Pomaville, Alfred Pomaville, and Victor Pomaville, and parents Victor and Christina Pomaville. Service is Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home, 28605 Gratiot Ave. Roseville, (586) 431-8100. Visitation is Monday, August 3, 2020 5-8 p.m. Interment in Cadillac Memorial Gardens East.



