|
|
Santini, Charles "Chuck" age 88 died November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Nicholas (Julie) Santini, Angie (Don) Oleskie, Pam (Tim) Huff, and the late Joe Santini. Loving grandfather of Nicole, Tom, Lisa, Jacob, Genna, Joe, and the late Scott. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Service Thursday at 11am at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations appreciated to the Projet, or , Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019