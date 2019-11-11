The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SANTINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES SANTINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES SANTINI Obituary
Santini, Charles "Chuck" age 88 died November 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Nicholas (Julie) Santini, Angie (Don) Oleskie, Pam (Tim) Huff, and the late Joe Santini. Loving grandfather of Nicole, Tom, Lisa, Jacob, Genna, Joe, and the late Scott. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Service Thursday at 11am at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations appreciated to the Projet, or , Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -