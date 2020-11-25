Charles Schacht died in Clinton Twp., MI on November 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Born on August 21, 1946 in Madison, WI to Robert and Alice Schacht. He married his true love Sherry in 1985 and was a dedicated spouse of a pastor who loved serving in Christ’s name. Charles attended the University of Wisconsin, got his master of Library Science degree from Earlham College, and served as a children’s librarian in Toledo, OH, Adrian, MI, and Romeo, MI. Survived by his children, Elizabeth Carlson, Shelby Township and Adam Woeller, Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings, Richard Schacht, Anita La Cour, and James Schacht. Preceded in death by his wife, Reverend Sherry Schacht and his brother, Robert Schacht. Please donate in memory of Charles to the First Congregational Church of Romeo, 102 Church St, Romeo, MI 48065 or the Henry Ford Health System.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store