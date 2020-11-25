1/1
Charles Schact
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Schacht died in Clinton Twp., MI on November 20, 2020 at the age of 74. Born on August 21, 1946 in Madison, WI to Robert and Alice Schacht. He married his true love Sherry in 1985 and was a dedicated spouse of a pastor who loved serving in Christ’s name. Charles attended the University of Wisconsin, got his master of Library Science degree from Earlham College, and served as a children’s librarian in Toledo, OH, Adrian, MI, and Romeo, MI. Survived by his children, Elizabeth Carlson, Shelby Township and Adam Woeller, Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings, Richard Schacht, Anita La Cour, and James Schacht. Preceded in death by his wife, Reverend Sherry Schacht and his brother, Robert Schacht. Please donate in memory of Charles to the First Congregational Church of Romeo, 102 Church St, Romeo, MI 48065 or the Henry Ford Health System.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved