Charles Singer
Charles Singer, age 85, of St. Clair Twp. died September 19, 2020. Charles was born on December 21, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan. He was a devoted husband, loving father and dedicated grandpa. Charles was an avid hunter his entire life and enjoyed spending time hunting with his sons and buddies. Charles served the City of Detroit as a police officer for 25 years, retiring as a Sergeant. Upon retirement he worked 20 years as a security officer at St. John’s Hospital. He is survived by his children; David (Jean) Glaza, Dennis (Maggie) Glaza, Corie (Mark) Semack, Kevin (Karen) Glaza, Eric (Ann Marie) Singer; grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Jeffery, Matthew, Ericka, James, Dustin, Trevor, Amanda, Katelyn along with several great grandchildren. Charles is preceded in death by his wife; Betty (Hursh) Singer; parents, Ralph Singer and Maureen Sliger and brother, Edwin (Barbara) Singer. Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A private family service will be held at a later date. A sincere thank you to Blue Water Lodge, Balanced Home Care and Blue Water Hospice for all their comfort and care. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #382, St. Clair Or Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I will miss seeing him everyday when I am at work
Deborah Gibson
Acquaintance
