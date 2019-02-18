The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ozark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Thomas Ozark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Thomas Ozark Obituary
Ozark, Charles Thomas age 81, of Casco Twp., died February 17, 2019. Surviving in addition to his wife Sharon are two sons, Andrew (Lisa) Ozark and William (Dawn) Ozark; daughter, Jane (Jeff) Pokriefka. Visit and share memories Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary services at 6:30 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with 10 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”. For information and Guest Book
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaatz Funeral Directors
Download Now