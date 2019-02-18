|
Ozark, Charles Thomas age 81, of Casco Twp., died February 17, 2019. Surviving in addition to his wife Sharon are two sons, Andrew (Lisa) Ozark and William (Dawn) Ozark; daughter, Jane (Jeff) Pokriefka. Visit and share memories Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary services at 6:30 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with 10 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”. For information and Guest Book
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 19, 2019