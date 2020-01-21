The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Charles Van Schandevyl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Van Schandevyl

Charles Van Schandevyl Obituary
Charles A. Van Schandevyl, age 86, of St. Clair Shores passed away on Friday, January 17th, 2020. He was born in Detroit on October 23, 1933 to Amandus and Clementine Van Schandevyl. Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn and his brother, Gus. He is survived by his loving sister, Alice DeBacker; four nieces and three nephews. He was the dearest friend to many, especially Keith, Mary and Julie Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 8:00PM in A.H. Peters Funeral Home (20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236). Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00 NOON at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 22, 2020
