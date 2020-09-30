1/1
Charlotte Louise Lamb
Lamb, Charlotte Louise (nee: Napolitano), age 88, beloved wife of Charles “Chuck” for 61 years, passed away September 29, 2020. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a Warren resident since 1976. Loving mother of Catherine Mozal, Laura (Daniel) Koppelberger, David (Emily), Michael (Tricia), and Thomas (Pamela). Adoring grandmother of Jessica, Ryan, Jordan, Noelle, Alexandria, Joseph, Nicole, Catherine, Joshua, Sarah, Patrick, Sophia, Monica, Thomas, and Kendra. Cherished sister of Daniel (Ada) Napolitano, the late Patricia Maytas, the late Ralph, and the late Norman. A longtime member of St. Martin de Porres’ Active Christian Women’s Association. Visitation Friday 3-9 pm, with a 4 pm ACWC Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Saturday, 10:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
