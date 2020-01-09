|
Charlotte Marie Brown, 94, beloved wife of the late Howard A. Brown is survived by Sandra Chapman, Glen Brown, Gary and Cheryl Vanderbrook (Brown), seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Shore Pointe Nursing Center for their kindness and compassion. Visitation in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores Sunday, January 12, 3-8 p.m. Vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral Monday, January 13 at 9:30 a.m. Please share a memory or condolence message at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 10, 2020