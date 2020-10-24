Charlotte Meldrum

Charlotte Ann Meldrum, 91, passed away, Friday, October 23, 2020, from complications of COPD. “Annie” is survived by her son, Michael (Maureen) and daughter, Michelle (Glenn) Charles; grandchildren, Jason Schusterbauer, Susan (Andre Arnold), Chelsea (Geoff Koch), Ashleigh (Mark Palmer), Arianne (Kyle Koziarz), four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Louise LeFevre, her husband Jim, granddaughter Courtney Schusterbauer, and sisters, Dorothy (Art Noellert) and Shirley (Harold Primeau). A lifelong Catholic and parishioner of St. Peter’s, Charlotte graduated from St. Mary’s High School, where she was later a lunch lady. For many years, Charlotte provided in-home care for countless children. In 1970, she and her sisters established Lu-An-Dor’s Florist in Roseville, around the corner from where she grew up. She was a loving, laughing, creative lady. Long after her retirement in 2000, Annie provided family and friends with floral arrangements for every table and festive trim for every door. Halloween was one of her favorite holidays, because she had few floral responsibilities. This allowed her to turn her energies to family parties featuring spaghetti or chop suey before all the cousins went trick-or-treating on Canfield. She loved music, especially the jazz that bassist Jim played in hundreds of places. She was a frequent audience member at Rec Bowl, where family often gathered to watch dancers enjoying his timeless music. An avid sports fan, Charlotte loved the Tigers and the Lions. At one point not long ago, she knew the name of every NFL quarterback. Annie never met a deck of cards she didn’t like and could easily gather a friendly foursome wherever she was, from her years in Mt. Clemens to decades in Avon Park, Florida, then back to the Villages of Clinton Pointe, until she moved in with Michelle and Glenn in Clinton Township. Charlotte’s family is thankful to the caregivers at McLaren Macomb Hospital who extended loving and professional care during her final days. She would be honored by any memorial donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the donor’s charity of choice
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
