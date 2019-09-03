|
|
Cheryl Ciske, age 56, of Sterling Heights, passed away on August 31, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter Megan. Daughter of the late Henry and Joan Ciske, sister to Susan (Mark) Grobosky, Paul (Karen) Ciske and Linda (Ed) Harrison. Like a mom to Ashley (Robert) Bennett. Cheryl was deeply committed to family traditions, the fun aunt, cousin and everyone’s best friend as evidenced by the many friends and family that surrounded her in her journey home. Celebration of Life will be held at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd (3 blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica on Thursday, September 12, from 1-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Utica United Methodist Church, 8650 Canal Rd., Utica on Friday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Family request donations to American Diabetes Association, Utica United Methodist Church, Stagecrafters The Baldwin Theatre, or Lighthouse Association.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 11, 2019