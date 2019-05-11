The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Christine Anna Jamieson

Christine Anna Jamieson Obituary
JAMIESON, Christine Anna “Grandma Bob”, age 68 of St. Clair Shores, passed away May 10, 2019 at McLaren Macomb. Christine is survived by her son, Christopher (Christina) Fetko; grandchildren, Ruby and Paisley Fetko; siblings, Phyllis Johnson, Charles (Bruno Traks) Johnson and Frank Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert I. Jamieson; parents, Charles and Phyllis (Socia) Johnson, and infant sister, Francine Johnson. Visiting hours are from 3-9 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 and Tuesday, May 14 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 12, 2019
