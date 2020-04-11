The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Christine Gabridge


1945 - 2020
Christine Gabridge Obituary
74, of Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. Born September 19, 1945, Christine was the daughter of the late Edmund and Alexandria Koperski. Her husband, John William Gabridge, passed in 2009 after 36 years of marriage. A dedicated homemaker and mother, Christine's greatest joy was watching her boys grow up and form families of their own. She enjoyed photography, jewelry making and attending the many events and activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are her sister, Veronica Koperski, and four sons, Richard (Dawn) of Richmond, Jon (Jill) of Richmond, Jason (Angela) of Grosse Pointe Park and Jeremy Gabridge of Chesterfield. Also surviving are her nine beloved grandchildren: Nicole, Matthew, Makenzie, Sophia, Micah, Macen, Veronica, Madeline and Abigail and her great grandson, Matthew, Jr. At this time, the family will have a private service. She will be interred next to John at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond. Arrangements were handled by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Armada PAL at: P.O. Box 564, Armada, MI 48005 or www.armadapalcamp.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020
