|
|
Reed, Christopher Anthony, passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 55, on March 24, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1963 in Detroit. Growing up, Chris was highly involved in sports and many considered him an amazing athlete. He even set records for track at his Junior High School. While he grew up playing football, basketball, baseball and running track, he really found a passion in coaching his children in soccer. Whether it was formally coaching his son or coaching his daughter from the sidelines, he could always be found pacing up and down his half of the field. He enjoyed league bowling, softball, backyard volleyball, carpentry, hiking at Stony Creek and many more outdoor activities. Over the years Chris became an astounding chef with his BBQ skills and award winning chili. Chris was an extremely hard worker who was determined to leave a legacy for his children to build upon. Chris was the loving father of Ashley and Brandon; caring brother of David and Linda; beloved son of the late Arthur and the late Joan (Fuller); a caring uncle to many nieces and nephews; and a good friend to many. A Memorial Mass will take place on April 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Saint Michael's Church 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313. A celebration of life will follow the mass. Please contact the family for more information and if you plan on attending.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 31, 2019