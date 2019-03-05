|
Kohl, Christopher Charles; November 29, 1961 – March 1, 2019; Resided in Springhill, Florida; Originally from St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Beloved father of Elizabeth (John), Christopher (Katie), David (Khrista), and Brian (Eileen). “Papa Chris” to Racer, Londynn, Christian, Caleb, Leila, Jade, Brayden and Savannah. Loving significant other to Jill Modarelli. Dearest brother to Jay (Donna), Lawrence (Kathryn), Cathy (Larry) Lazarowicz, Marie (Dale) Mills, the late Jerome (survived by Sherri (Bruce) Reid) and the late David (survived by Terree). Worked for Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 10 am-6 pm at Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millrights 23401 Mound Rd, Warren, Mi 48091.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 6, 2019