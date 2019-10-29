|
|
Kirouac, Christopher F., age 59, died October 26, 2019. Beloved brother of Mary Catherine Robinson, Diann, Stephen (Neysa), Gilbert (Linda), Daniel, Jennifer (Timothy) Ogonowski, the late Timothy, the late Gordon, and the late Gerard. Close friend of Dana Mack. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Susan. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m., with an evening Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 31, 2019