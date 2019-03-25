|
Schultes, Christopher J age 67; died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. Son of Johanna Schultes and the late Wendelin Schultes; father of Andrea (Dan) Rossbach, Tera (Michael) Maley, Christopher Stephen Schultes, and Elizabeth (Reilly) Schultes; dear brother of Janetta (Tom) Paske, and Helen (Jay) Shrake; Papa to Brandin, Tommy (Alanna), Jack, Connor, Nolan, Ariana, Alex and Hanna; Uncle of Christian Paske, Nicholas and Colin Shrake. Visitation, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke, Center Line, Michigan. Instate, Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site), 25320 Van Dyke, Center Line, Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 26, 2019