Christopher Lee Ratz, May 23, 2020, beloved husband of Kristin (née Vadio), loving Dad of Alexis, Jenna and Mark. Christopher is survived by his father, Henry L. Ratz, his mother, Barbara (David) Miesel and his brother, Brian (Christy) Ratz. A service will be held Friday, August 7th at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 23801 Kelly Road, Eastpointe. Visitation at 10 a.m. and a Memorial service at 11 a.m.



