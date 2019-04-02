The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Greif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Michael Greif

Obituary Flowers

Christopher Michael Greif Obituary
GREIF, Christopher Michael – Of Burton, age 43, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. Cremation has taken place. Visitation 1:30 p.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Christopher was born in Warren, Michigan on March 21, 1976, the son of Robert F. and Joan M. (Chojnacki) Greif. Surviving are children, Hannah and Robert; mother, Joan M. Greif and brother, Robert F. Jr. (Robin) Greif. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and brother, David. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in www.macombdaily.com on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.