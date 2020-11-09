Belli, Clara, age 95, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Armando for 61 years. Loving mother of Sally (the late John) Cornell, the late Cynthia Belli, the late Christina (Michael) Locricchio, Barbara (Frank) Pirrello, Sandra (Michael) Kirk and Dr. Karen (Dr. Matthias) Kirsch. Loving grandmother of John "JJ", John, the late Laura, Lauren (Tony), Alexandra (Anthony), Brandon (Tiffany), Lia (Michael), Alyssa, Matthias and Alexander (Fiancé Marisa). Proud great grandmother of Alayna, Anthony, Michael, Christiano, Lucas, Madelyn, Lillian and Christina. Instate Saturday, November 14, 2020 9 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes, Sterling Heights. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com