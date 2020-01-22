|
Raveau, Claude J., age 60, January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Debbie for 40 years. Dear father of Raymond Claude Raveau and Brian Michael (Hasti Ashtiani) Raveau. Proud grandfather of Levi Danial and Arya Raine. Loving son of JoAnne and the late Raymond and dearest brother of Ruth, Claudia and Rick. Claude is loved and missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Visitation Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m. until time of Service 3 p.m. at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 23, 2020