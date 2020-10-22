Claudia Jo Jeannette of Northfield, Illinois, formerly of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, passed away on March 7, 2020. Claudia was born on October 26, 1945 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Katherine Dobner Blank and Norman Blank. A 1963 graduate of Mount Clemens High School, Claudia earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University in 1967. Claudia met her future husband, Joe Jeannette, at Mount Clemens High School and the pair dated throughout high school and college. Marrying on June 24, 1967 Claudia and Joe settled in Utica, Michigan, where they raised their children, Anne and Joseph. In 1997 they moved to Grosse Pointe Farms where they continued to live until their move to Northfield, Illinois in 2017. Claudia taught first grade in Utica Community Schools for five years before starting a family. She enjoyed volunteering at Flickinger Elementary School’s library and later chaired Utica Community Schools Picture Person Program, bringing art education to elementary school classrooms. Claudia loved promoting the arts in school. Claudia and Joe enjoyed traveling, especially with her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Richard Walston and watching her granddaughter in musical theatre productions and her grandson’s lacrosse games. Claudia is survived by her daughter Anne (Michael) Klaskin of Winnetka, Illinois along with a granddaughter and a grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe, her son, Joseph, her brother-in-law Richard Walston and parents, Katherine and Norman Blank. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date once its safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a charity of choice
or Hermelin Brain Tumor Center, In Memory of Claudia Jeannette, Henry Ford Health System, Development Office, 1 Ford Place #5A, Detroit, MI 48202-3450. https://www.henryford.com/services/brain-tumors/hermelin-brain-tumor-center-giving
or New Trier Fine Arts Association, 385 Winnetka Ave. Winnetka, IL 60093 https://www.newtrier.k12.il.us/Get_Involved/Fine_Arts_Association/Donate/