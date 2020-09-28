Clement D'Angela

D’Angela, Clement. Age 78. September 26, 2020. Cherished husband of Christine Bricker D’Angela for 29 years. Proud stepfather to Jeremy (Corey) Bricker. Grandfather of Aedan and Riley Bricker. Brother of Frank (Anna) D’Angela. Uncle of Antonio (Elaine) D’Angela, Incoronata D’Angela, and Civita (Chris) Wicks. Father of Derek (Jennifer). Visitation (Date ) from 2-8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate (Date and Time) with services to follow at St. Lucy Church, 23401 E Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. ahpeters.com