Clement F. Graessle, age 75, of Clinton Township, passed away August 25, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. Born on September 5, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Jerome and Evelyn Graessle. Clem is survived by his beloved Taffy of 55 years. Clem has four amazing biological children, Michelle Connor, Katie (Chris) Trost, Brian (Adele) Graessle, Kristin Haberek and one honorary son Jeff (Sheila) DeBuck. He has 12 grandchildren: Steve (Thea), Brandon, Sydneylynn, Tristan, Brittany, Maryah, Austin, Sky (Tyler), Mirabelle, AJ, Landon, Roman and 2 Great Grandchildren. Clem proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam 1965-1967. Clem was an active member of the American Legion for many years. He was the proud owner of Danco Metal Products and Almont Screw Products in the greater Detroit area. Clem was always very playful with his family and could be described as mischievous. He enjoyed things like playing cards, fishing, and sporting events. He was an excellent father and husband, devoted family man, who was always good for a laugh. Clem is survived by 12 brothers and sisters, Marge (Carl) Orton, William (Susan) Graessle, Lori (William) DePauw, Duke (Donna) Graessle, Jane Sykes, Liz (Ken) Munroe, Ev (Rick) McKenzie, Mary (Ted) Stefanides, John (Cindy) Graessle, Joanne Hill, Teresa (Mark) Falzarano, Sue Morrow, Sister-in-law Ann (Bill) McDowell, Brother-in-law Lester Gates and many nieces and nephews. Clem will be cremated; services will be held at a later date where military honors will be presented.



