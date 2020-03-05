|
Clifford E. Miller, Age 88, died March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois J. (Durant). Loving father of Sandra (Gordon) Carr, Robyn (Jeffrey) Newman, Karyn (Jeffrey)Carter, Kimberly Adams and David Adams. Grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of twelve. Dear brother of Geraldine (late Ivan) Techel and Roger (Marilyn) Miller. Predeceased by his late wife Eleanor and granddaughter Rebekah Carr. Family will receive friends Sunday March 8th, from 1:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd, (3 Blks East of VanDyke), Utica, MI. In state at Trinity Lutheran Church, 45160 VanDyke, Utica , MI Monday at 10:00 a.m until time of his Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Further information go to www/.Sullivan Funeral Directors.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 6, 2020