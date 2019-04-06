|
|
Columba "Connie" Diamond, of Clinton Twp., passed away on April 4, 2019 at 87 years of age. Beloved mother of Charlene Falconer and David (Sue) Jackson; proud grandmother of Steven, Scott, Michael, Ryan, Emily, Lena, and Savannah; dear sister of Emilia, John, the late Gloria and the late Michael. Connie was born on November 16, 1931 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to the late Rocco and Lena Colamarino. Private family services have occurred. Fond memories may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2019