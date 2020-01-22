|
Congetta Schamante, age 93 passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Carmela LaRosa, John (Roxanne), Mary (Alex) VanRijn, and Salvatore (Carol). Proud grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Nor, Vera, Ang, Sam, Frank, Mary and the late Tony. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Friday 2-8 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road. (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica. Saturday, instate at 10:30 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 12500 Canal Rd, Sterling Heights until time of her Memorial Service 11:00 am. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Memorials appreciated to . Share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 23, 2020