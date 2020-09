Or Copy this URL to Share

Wasmund, Connie L (Card) November 19th 1948 - September 17th 2020 Survived by her husband of 30 years, Kevin, her six children, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and her mother Patricia Card. Services by Lynch & Sons Lapeer, MI



