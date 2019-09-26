The Macomb Daily Obituaries
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Constance “Connie” Hartway (nee Knoche), age 94, September 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Patty Lou (Kevin) Scully, Janet (George) Hirth, Diane (Ed) Binkowski, and Joyce Fox. Cherished grandmother of, Shannon (Marcus) Boivin, Stacey Hirth, Renay (Brian) Rey, Michael Koerner, Dianna (Estevan) Rincon, Jacklyne (Mike) Ford, Nikki (Phillip) Gere. Proud great-grandmother of 15. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hartway. Daughters, Carol Beth Koerner and Kathy Conklin. Grandson, Denny Tito. Son-in-laws David Fox, Skip Conklin, and Mike Koerner. Visitation Friday 3-8pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe Woods, 20705 Mack Avenue (at Vernier). Instate 10am Saturday, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores for a 10:30am Mass. Additional visitation, 10-10:30am prior to Mass. Interment, Centennial Cemetery, New Haven, MI. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gianna House, 21357 Redmond Ave, Eastpointe, MI 48021.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 27, 2019
