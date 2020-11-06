1/1
Constance Rosalie (Kazmer) McIntosh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Rosalie (Kazmer) McIntosh, age 80 of Warren, MI passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Constance (known to most as Connie) was born on June 13, 1940 in Hamtramck, MI to the late Valentine and Marian Kazmer. She married the love of her life, Donald McIntosh, on August 26, 1961. She and Don raised four children and spent 59 happily married years together. Connie is survived by her husband Donald McIntosh, sons Gregory, Scott, Matthew and daughter Mindy Cole. Also by daughters-in-law Diane McIntosh (Scott) and Carrie McIntosh (Matthew) and son-in-law Jeffrey Cole (Mindy). In addition Constance was loved dearly by her 9 grandchildren Jessica McIntosh, Valerie McIntosh, Audrey McIntosh, Ian McIntosh, Emma McIntosh, Keegan McIntosh, Amelia McIntosh, Ethan Cole and Emily Cole. Connie graduated from the very first Catholic school built in Macomb County - St. Mary's in Mt. Clemens. She then attended University of Detroit Mercy where she graduated from their Dental Hygiene School not before meeting her future husband Don. Connie and Don raised their family at their home in Warren, Michigan. A "Home away from home" was a cottage on Houghton Lake they purchased in the mid 70’s - a decision that created over 40 years of memories for them, their children, grandchildren, and friends who would all testify to the warm-hearted nature "The Cottage" and its hosts created. Connie enjoyed traveling, skiing, tennis, knitting, playing cards and cribbage to name just a few. You'd find her often on the sidelines of her children and grandchild rooting for their victory. Whether it was at dance competitions, baseball, soccer, softball, basketball games or musicals, as busy as she was, she still made time for all of them - She was their #1 fan. Connie touched the lives of so many people its difficult to measure the impact of her absence. Her contribution to all of our lives is immeasurable. If you've ever met Connie, there was no doubt she was going to leave an impression on you. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. ... she is missed already. A memorial Mass honoring Constance is planned for Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church located at 31555 Hoover Rd. Warren, MI 48093. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved