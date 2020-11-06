Constance Rosalie (Kazmer) McIntosh, age 80 of Warren, MI passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Constance (known to most as Connie) was born on June 13, 1940 in Hamtramck, MI to the late Valentine and Marian Kazmer. She married the love of her life, Donald McIntosh, on August 26, 1961. She and Don raised four children and spent 59 happily married years together. Connie is survived by her husband Donald McIntosh, sons Gregory, Scott, Matthew and daughter Mindy Cole. Also by daughters-in-law Diane McIntosh (Scott) and Carrie McIntosh (Matthew) and son-in-law Jeffrey Cole (Mindy). In addition Constance was loved dearly by her 9 grandchildren Jessica McIntosh, Valerie McIntosh, Audrey McIntosh, Ian McIntosh, Emma McIntosh, Keegan McIntosh, Amelia McIntosh, Ethan Cole and Emily Cole. Connie graduated from the very first Catholic school built in Macomb County - St. Mary's in Mt. Clemens. She then attended University of Detroit Mercy where she graduated from their Dental Hygiene School not before meeting her future husband Don. Connie and Don raised their family at their home in Warren, Michigan. A "Home away from home" was a cottage on Houghton Lake they purchased in the mid 70’s - a decision that created over 40 years of memories for them, their children, grandchildren, and friends who would all testify to the warm-hearted nature "The Cottage" and its hosts created. Connie enjoyed traveling, skiing, tennis, knitting, playing cards and cribbage to name just a few. You'd find her often on the sidelines of her children and grandchild rooting for their victory. Whether it was at dance competitions, baseball, soccer, softball, basketball games or musicals, as busy as she was, she still made time for all of them - She was their #1 fan. Connie touched the lives of so many people its difficult to measure the impact of her absence. Her contribution to all of our lives is immeasurable. If you've ever met Connie, there was no doubt she was going to leave an impression on you. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. ... she is missed already. A memorial Mass honoring Constance is planned for Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church located at 31555 Hoover Rd. Warren, MI 48093. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207.



