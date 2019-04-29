|
|
Cynthia L. Vickrey, age 61, April 29, 2019 of St. Clair Shores. Beloved daughter of Mary Vickrey and the late Robert L. Vickrey. Dear sister of Robert S. Vickrey. The faithful spirit of an angel who loved her family and member of her beloved Assumption church family was also a lover of horses and Founder and President of her dream Poppin Olive Popcorn Company. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM with a 7:00 PM Trisagion service at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. In State Thursday 9:30 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores until the time of the service at 10:00 AM. Interment Clinton Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 30, 2019