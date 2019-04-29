The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Vickrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Vickrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Vickrey Obituary
Cynthia L. Vickrey, age 61, April 29, 2019 of St. Clair Shores. Beloved daughter of Mary Vickrey and the late Robert L. Vickrey. Dear sister of Robert S. Vickrey. The faithful spirit of an angel who loved her family and member of her beloved Assumption church family was also a lover of horses and Founder and President of her dream Poppin Olive Popcorn Company. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM with a 7:00 PM Trisagion service at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. In State Thursday 9:30 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores until the time of the service at 10:00 AM. Interment Clinton Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now