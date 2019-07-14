|
Cynthia "Cindy" Watripont, age 65, of St. Clair, passed away July 12, 2019. She was born January 4, 1954 in Detroit to the late John and Vicky Watripont. Cynthia was a preschool educator for Richmond schools for 20 years. She loved traveling, ceramics, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother, Larry (Mickey) Watripont; nephew and niece, Sean (Jenny) Watripont, and Jeanette (Brent) Moeggenborg; great nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Graham, Caitlin, Jackson, and Leah, as well as many family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 16 from 3-9 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. as well as 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday prior to Mass. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 15, 2019